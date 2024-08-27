Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $4.93 on Tuesday, reaching $83.84. 1,231,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,052. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,190,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $812,644,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729,145 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,069,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,998 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

