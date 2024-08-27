Bank of Stockton Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 52,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.19. 4,544,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,163,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average is $126.63. The stock has a market cap of $383.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

