Bank of Stockton Purchases 111 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,789. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

