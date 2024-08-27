Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Takes $316,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 903 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 20.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $3,238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $6,289,356.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,201.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $175,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $6,289,356.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,201.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,704 shares of company stock worth $43,975,690. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.13. The stock had a trading volume of 975,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

