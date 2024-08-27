Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.25

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
Bankinter Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.
Bankinter Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0967 per share. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
