Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $385.91 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 3.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.45% of Waste Management worth $385,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,594,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after buying an additional 1,303,466 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,955,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,234,000 after buying an additional 720,358 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Waste Management stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.98. The stock had a trading volume of 810,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,846. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.