Barclays Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $154.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $144.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DGX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,821. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $154.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

