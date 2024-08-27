Barclays Lowers Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target to $104.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 46.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UI. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ubiquiti stock traded down $10.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.75. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.18. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,566,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

