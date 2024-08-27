Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,767 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. 15,476,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,761,680. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

