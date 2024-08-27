Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 7,247.6% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance

Bavarian Nordic A/S stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. 93,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,357. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

