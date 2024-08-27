Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 344 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

