Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 65 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $425,000. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $539.39 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.14 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $42,643,721. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

