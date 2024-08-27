Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,416,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 147,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,720,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,238. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $197.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $348.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

