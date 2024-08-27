Beldex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $342.84 million and $1.07 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.76 or 0.04160154 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00041205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002175 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,342,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,642,900 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

