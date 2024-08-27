Bensler LLC Buys 1,432 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $57,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.16.

NYSE SHW traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,394. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.67 and its 200 day moving average is $321.73.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

