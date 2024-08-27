Bensler LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bensler LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
DVY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.21. 992,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,470. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $133.46. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.03.
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
