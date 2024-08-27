BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Raises Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72.
BHP Group Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of BHPLF stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $26.60. 244,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,231. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66.
BHP Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.