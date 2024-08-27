Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Major Shareholder Acquires $838,948.34 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari bought 62,329 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $838,948.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,332.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sardar Biglari purchased 43,161 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $586,557.99.

On Friday, August 16th, Sardar Biglari bought 21,325 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $279,997.25.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sardar Biglari bought 62,362 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $777,654.14.

NYSE BH traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.09. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day moving average is $189.16. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Biglari by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Biglari by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Biglari by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

