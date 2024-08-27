BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $49.77, but opened at $51.37. BILL shares last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 544,450 shares trading hands.
Specifically, CFO John R. Rettig bought 21,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.65.
BILL Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BILL by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BILL by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.