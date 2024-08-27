BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $49.77, but opened at $51.37. BILL shares last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 544,450 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO John R. Rettig bought 21,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.65.

BILL Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BILL by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BILL by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

