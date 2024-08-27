Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 182.41% from the stock’s previous close.
BMEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at $462,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
