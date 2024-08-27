Bitcoin Diamond One Day Volume Tops $6,054.48 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and approximately $6,054.48 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007697 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

