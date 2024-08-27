BITICA COIN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.54 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,645.58 or 0.99980707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00057193 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,113,507,364 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000693 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

