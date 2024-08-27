BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 205.7% in August

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 205.7% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BK Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

BK Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. 28,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.08 and a beta of 1.17. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%.

In other BK Technologies news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 3,330 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $66,133.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 25.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BK Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 138,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BK Technologies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

