BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Trading Up 0.7%

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 53,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 61,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.
BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
