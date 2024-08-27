BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Trading Up 0.7%

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 53,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 61,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

About BlackRock Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKT. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter worth $231,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

