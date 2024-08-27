bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR) Short Interest Update

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 386.5% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

bleuacacia Price Performance

BLEUR remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. bleuacacia has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

