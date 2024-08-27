bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR) Short Interest Update

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 386.5% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
bleuacacia Price Performance
BLEUR remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. bleuacacia has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
bleuacacia Company Profile
