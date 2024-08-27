BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Insider Alistair Field Buys 2,500 Shares

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) insider Alistair Field bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$19.99 ($13.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,975.00 ($33,766.89).

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

