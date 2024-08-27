BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

BLSFY stock remained flat at $72.25 on Tuesday. 514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66.

BlueScope Steel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.77.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

