BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

ZWEN stock traded down 0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 29.40. 8,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a 52-week low of 27.41 and a 52-week high of 32.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 29.98.

