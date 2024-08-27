BMO Covered Call Technology ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:ZWT)

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Price Performance

ZWT traded up 0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 45.29. 1,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,637. BMO Covered Call Technology ETF has a one year low of 31.68 and a one year high of 49.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 46.28 and its 200 day moving average is 44.21.

