BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.85. 159,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.27. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a one year low of C$9.27 and a one year high of C$10.90.

