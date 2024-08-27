BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 4th

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF stock remained flat at 21.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,955. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of 17.82 and a 52-week high of 21.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of 19.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.