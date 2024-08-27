BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 4th

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

ZUT stock remained flat at 21.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. 27,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,955. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of 17.82 and a 1 year high of 21.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is 19.74.

