BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,201. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $66.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60.

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $2.904 dividend. This is a boost from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

