Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW) Short Interest Up 281.0% in August

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 281.0% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Borealis Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRLSW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,080. Borealis Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

