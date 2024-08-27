BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.640-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. BOX also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.64-1.66 EPS.

BOX Stock Up 0.6 %

BOX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.82. 3,062,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,888. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $351,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

