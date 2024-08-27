BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-1.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.086-1.090 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.640-1.660 EPS.
BOX Trading Up 0.6 %
BOX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.82. 3,062,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,888. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $63,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
