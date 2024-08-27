Brett Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Brett has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Brett has a market cap of $839.22 million and approximately $16.26 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000091 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Brett

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.08783926 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $18,713,250.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

