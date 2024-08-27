BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 15.7 %

BCTXW traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

