Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the July 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BHFAL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,087. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

