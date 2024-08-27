Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.89 and last traded at $47.93. Approximately 1,235,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 15,532,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

