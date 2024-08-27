Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BR traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $209.03. The stock had a trading volume of 446,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $223.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,648 shares of company stock valued at $19,297,633. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

