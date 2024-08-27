Brokerages Set Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLMA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $54,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,594,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,676,289.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,449,066 shares of company stock worth $36,319,848 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,854,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 521,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 558,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $668.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.06. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

