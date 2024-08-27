Brown Financial Advisory Has $17.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Financial Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 13.1% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.35. The company had a trading volume of 695,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,677. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

