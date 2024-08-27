Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.47.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 996,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,509. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

