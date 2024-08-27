Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $439,988,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,583,000 after acquiring an additional 451,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.93. 1,817,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,577. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.05 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,366,954.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,213 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.49, for a total value of $339,021.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,775.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock worth $17,805,844 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

