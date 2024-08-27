Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,305 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.98. The stock had a trading volume of 810,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,305. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.79. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

