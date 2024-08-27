Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.44. 3,697,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,242,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.28. The firm has a market cap of $487.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

