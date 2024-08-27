Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $172,902,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.90. 21,885,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,008,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a PE ratio of -481.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

