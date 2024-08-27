CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Update

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 466.0% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CaliberCos Stock Up 3.0 %

CWD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.82. CaliberCos has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Institutional Trading of CaliberCos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of CaliberCos as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

