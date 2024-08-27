Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,497 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $23,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $5,160,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $2,487,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.29.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,574 shares of company stock worth $10,254,842. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded up $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $550.72. The company had a trading volume of 462,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.13. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $404.72 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

